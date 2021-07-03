Credit Suisse AG Has $15.81 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,217,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,019 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.52% of Liberty Latin America worth $15,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.20.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

