Credit Suisse AG Has $16.28 Million Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,178 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of WestRock worth $16,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.92.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.76.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

