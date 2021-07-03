Credit Suisse AG Has $16.79 Million Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 105,306 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Bruker worth $16,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker by 42.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the first quarter worth $372,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 96.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bruker by 58.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the first quarter worth $2,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BRKR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $77.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

