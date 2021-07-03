Credit Suisse AG Sells 118,000 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Iron Mountain worth $16,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,634,000 after buying an additional 298,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,030,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,390,000 after buying an additional 94,663 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after buying an additional 457,087 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,754,000 after buying an additional 109,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,173,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,548,000 after buying an additional 23,435 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $160,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $26,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,665.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,789 shares of company stock worth $5,685,325. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

