Credit Suisse AG Sells 25,155 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,155 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of East West Bancorp worth $15,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $72.47 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.87.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

