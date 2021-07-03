Credit Suisse AG Sells 26,199 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,199 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.41% of ONE Gas worth $16,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 8.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 50.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.20. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $82.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

