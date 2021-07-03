Credit Suisse AG Sells 49,073 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,073 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $15,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $675,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,298,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,404,000 after acquiring an additional 217,038 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,344,000 after acquiring an additional 88,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,212,000 after acquiring an additional 244,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $46.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.20.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.79%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.