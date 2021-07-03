Credit Suisse AG Sells 59,801 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,801 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of FMC worth $14,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 73.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $5,272,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $1,522,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in FMC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,003,000 after purchasing an additional 218,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMC opened at $108.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $96.05 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Several analysts have commented on FMC shares. Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

