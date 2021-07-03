Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,147 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $14,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $84,495,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,534,000 after buying an additional 768,602 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,249,000 after acquiring an additional 514,837 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 479,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $147,125.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,070.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at $534,357.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

