Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 8.3% Higher This Week

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.56 billion and approximately $8.19 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.76 or 0.00007983 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

