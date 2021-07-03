Credits Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Credits has a market cap of $4.85 million and $579,022.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011492 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000152 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000627 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

