CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,300 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 490,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 478,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRH. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth $79,027,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth $37,270,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in CRH by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,163,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,668,000 after purchasing an additional 668,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CRH by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,642,000 after purchasing an additional 374,269 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth $13,565,000. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

CRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.03.

NYSE:CRH traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,255. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79. CRH has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

