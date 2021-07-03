Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ CRCT traded down $6.11 on Friday, reaching $35.08. 2,092,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,444. Cricut has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.97.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,907,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 16,674 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $465,204.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 945,724 shares of company stock valued at $30,102,537 and sold 118,301 shares valued at $2,366,020.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowie Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth about $15,645,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Cricut in the first quarter worth about $2,969,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cricut in the first quarter worth about $1,484,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cricut in the first quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cricut in the first quarter worth about $838,000. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

