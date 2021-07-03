Critical Review: Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) versus Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) and Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Banner and Premier Financial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banner 0 2 1 1 2.75 Premier Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banner presently has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.93%. Given Banner’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banner is more favorable than Premier Financial Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Banner and Premier Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banner 23.72% 8.88% 0.97% Premier Financial Bancorp 28.75% 9.30% 1.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.2% of Banner shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of Premier Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Banner shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Premier Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Premier Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Banner pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banner has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Premier Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banner and Premier Financial Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banner $617.76 million 3.03 $115.93 million $3.37 15.97 Premier Financial Bancorp $82.92 million 2.97 $22.44 million N/A N/A

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Financial Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Banner has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banner beats Premier Financial Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in the mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one-to four-family and multi-family residential loans, as well as small business administration loans. Further, the company provides electronic and digital banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 155 branch offices, including 152 Banner Bank branches and three Islanders Bank branches located in Washington, Oregon, California, and Idaho. It also operates 18 Banner Bank loan production offices located in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, and Utah. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans secured by 1-4 family residential real estate, multifamily residential real estate, owner occupied non-farm non-residential real estate, and non-farm non-residential real estate; commercial and industrial loans not secured by real estate; consumer loans; construction, land, and land development loans; and farmland and agricultural loans, and loans to tax-exempt entities. In addition, the company offers depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; bill payment, remote deposit, check imaging, and automated teller machine services; and internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of March 6, 2020, it operated thirteen banking offices in Kentucky; three banking offices in Ohio; twenty-six banking offices in West Virginia; four banking offices in Washington, DC; one banking office in Maryland; and three banking offices in Virginia. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Huntington, West Virginia.

