Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Short Interest Down 25.2% in June

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

Shares of CROX stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $116.80. The stock had a trading volume of 596,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,325. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.06. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23. Crocs has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $118.68.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

