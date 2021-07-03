Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Short Interest Update

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,400 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 651,600 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 277,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In related news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 38.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 356,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,241,000 after acquiring an additional 267,785 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 626.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 175,175 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 503.6% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 168,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 140,386 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,895,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCRN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 374,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,561. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.