Crown Reaches Market Cap of $1.67 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $6,661.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0607 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crown has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,675.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $506.52 or 0.01460749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.69 or 0.00420161 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00085625 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003999 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,510,734 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

