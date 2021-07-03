Crowns (CWS) Market Cap Tops $6.57 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for $3.89 or 0.00011198 BTC on popular exchanges. Crowns has a market cap of $6.57 million and $1.02 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crowns has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00054009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.50 or 0.00761477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00080898 BTC.

About Crowns

Crowns (CWS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,900 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

