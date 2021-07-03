CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market cap of $502,122.03 and $10.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00044917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00141036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00169570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,784.27 or 1.00022687 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @CallsFreeCalls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange

