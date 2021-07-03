Crypton Tops 24-Hour Volume of $535.00 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Crypton has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypton has a total market capitalization of $551,350.65 and $535.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypton coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00044626 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00053065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Crypton

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 4,049,261 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypton’s official website is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.