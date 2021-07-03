Cryptonovae (YAE) Price Tops $0.0460 on Exchanges

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for about $0.0460 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $105,131.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00045007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00140908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00169346 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,734.75 or 0.99931601 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,756,089 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

