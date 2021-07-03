Crystal Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $109,823.00 (CYL)

Crystal Token (CURRENCY:CYL) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, Crystal Token has traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar. Crystal Token has a total market capitalization of $2,086.13 and approximately $109,823.00 worth of Crystal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crystal Token coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00053065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00017941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.04 or 0.00739842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00079946 BTC.

About Crystal Token

Crystal Token (CRYPTO:CYL) is a coin. Crystal Token’s total supply is 27,834,890 coins and its circulating supply is 564,377 coins. The official website for Crystal Token is www.crystaltoken.co . Crystal Token’s official Twitter account is @crystal_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crystal Token is a cryptocurrency token innovating the field of smart trading. Its exclusive Binance Bot, which bases its analysis on trends, capitalization, volume, and several indicators, offers a wide range of opportunities for both newbie and expert traders, through multiple trading profiles. Crystal community will also benefit from the exclusive Crystal Reward, as well as from several additional services, including Marketing Campaigns, Games, and more. “

