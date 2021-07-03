CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,265 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,643,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,812,000 after purchasing an additional 239,532 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,838 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,879,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,071,000 after acquiring an additional 463,208 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,109,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,429,000 after acquiring an additional 69,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

CUBE opened at $46.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.16. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

In related news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

