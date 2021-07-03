Cubiex (CBIX) Market Cap Hits $242,111.63

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Cubiex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cubiex has a market capitalization of $242,111.63 and $1,503.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cubiex has traded up 42.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00044379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00138416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00169380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,636.09 or 1.00037214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002928 BTC.

About Cubiex

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com

Cubiex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cubiex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cubiex using one of the exchanges listed above.

