Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lowered its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,849 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,123 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 19.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 197.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 42,655 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,711,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 173.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 56,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CFR opened at $111.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

