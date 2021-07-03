Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,700 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 251,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. 146,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,435. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.88) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $201.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. Research analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

