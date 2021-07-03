Cunning Capital Partners LP Buys Shares of 137,000 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 137,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,000. Bank of America comprises approximately 3.3% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $2,901,869,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $194,013,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Bank of America by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,489 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.15. The company had a trading volume of 28,993,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,428,688. The stock has a market cap of $352.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.