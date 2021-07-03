Cunning Capital Partners LP Invests $1.60 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.0% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $211.53. 2,172,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,737,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.04 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.39. The firm has a market cap of $184.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

