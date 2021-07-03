Cunning Capital Partners LP Sells 7,162 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cunning Capital Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,959,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $6.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,464.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,362. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,261.59. The stock has a market cap of $182.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.79, a P/E/G ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,552.23. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,432.64.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

