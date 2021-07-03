Cunning Capital Partners LP Trims Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cunning Capital Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,530 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 4.0% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $354.70. 11,524,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,295,827. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.90 and a 12-month high of $358.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,326,020 shares of company stock valued at $747,859,261. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

