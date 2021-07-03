Curate Trading 18.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One Curate coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00003160 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Curate has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. Curate has a market capitalization of $8.30 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Curate Profile

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,602,036 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . The official website for Curate is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

