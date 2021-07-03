CustomContractNetwork Market Cap Achieves $35,869.56 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 87.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CustomContractNetwork has a total market capitalization of $35,869.56 and $1.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.60 or 0.00400300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000552 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CustomContractNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

