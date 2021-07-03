CUTcoin Market Cap Reaches $21.38 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $21.38 million and $428.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 144,608,586 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,586 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

