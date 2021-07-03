CVCoin (CVN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.73 Million

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 48.7% lower against the dollar. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and approximately $167,557.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CVCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00044917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00141036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00169570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,784.27 or 1.00022687 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

