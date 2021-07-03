CWV Chain (CWV) Achieves Market Cap of $5.36 Million

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $5.36 million and $9,993.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00045123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00135768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00169739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,786.37 or 1.00214906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002948 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

