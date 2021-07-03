CyberVein (CVT) Price Tops $0.0122

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One CyberVein coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CyberVein has a market cap of $12.91 million and $459,310.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CyberVein

CyberVein (CRYPTO:CVT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 coins. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberVein's big-data solution is based on the PISR (private, interlink, secure, robust) distributed database, database operations are stored on CyberVein blockchain network which runs on a Proof-of-Contribution (PoC) consensus mechanism. The solution is focusing on enterprise-level “blockchain + big-data” customized services. CVT is the native utility token that is used for: Storage payment: The data owner pays the corresponding storage fee based on the file size and bandwidth consumed in such a process.Computing power payment: Payments from user to owner for usage, and remuneration for software developers is going to be exclusively conducted in CVT.Data exchange: On CyberVein's federated learning platform, the data acquirer trades the data at a price contracted between the two parties for distributed modeling applications.CROSS NFT issuance payment: Dapp businesses are obligated to pay for Storage and Data Exchange in light of network resources occupied, and may set up CyberVein token as a means of payment to issue NFT or conduct business in accordance to their desired business model. “

CyberVein Coin Trading

