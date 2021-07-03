Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.97) to ($2.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05).

Several analysts have commented on CYCC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $242,000. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.82. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

Featured Story: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.