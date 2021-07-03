Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,200 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 890,200 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 67,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.23. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

