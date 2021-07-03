Cyclone Protocol Trading Up 9.6% Over Last Week (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and $517,501.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for about $498.90 or 0.01434725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000800 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008053 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013244 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,095 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.