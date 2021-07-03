CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) versus Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Critical Contrast

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emergent BioSolutions has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CytomX Therapeutics and Emergent BioSolutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics 1 1 3 0 2.40 Emergent BioSolutions 0 3 4 0 2.57

CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $10.38, suggesting a potential upside of 66.27%. Emergent BioSolutions has a consensus target price of $99.20, suggesting a potential upside of 55.58%. Given CytomX Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CytomX Therapeutics is more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CytomX Therapeutics and Emergent BioSolutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics $100.36 million 4.04 -$32.88 million ($0.71) -8.79 Emergent BioSolutions $1.56 billion 2.20 $305.10 million $7.88 8.09

Emergent BioSolutions has higher revenue and earnings than CytomX Therapeutics. CytomX Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emergent BioSolutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.0% of CytomX Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Emergent BioSolutions shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of CytomX Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Emergent BioSolutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CytomX Therapeutics and Emergent BioSolutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics -90.87% -80.13% -15.45% Emergent BioSolutions 22.70% 37.42% 18.67%

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions beats CytomX Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It also develops CX-2043, a conditionally activated ADC targeting the epithelial cell adhesion molecule, as well as CX-904, a conditionally activated epidermal growth factor receptor for the treatment of solid tumor. The company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Amgen, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop Probody therapeutics. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care. It offers ACAM2000, a smallpox vaccine; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Vaxchora, a cholera vaccine; and Vivotif, a typhoid vaccine. The company also provides NARCAN for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; and Reactive Skin Decontamination Lotion Kit, a medical device to remove or neutralize chemical warfare agents from the skin. In addition, it offers raxibacumab for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax; Anthrasil to treat inhalational anthrax; Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent for treating botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses complications from smallpox vaccination; and Trobigard a combination drug-device auto injector product candidate. Further, the company is developing COVID-EIG and COVID-HIG potential treatments to COVID-19 disease; and FLU-IGIV for the treatment of Influenza A infection in hospitalized patients. Additionally, it provides contract development and manufacturing service that comprises development services, drug substance manufacturing, and drug product manufacturing in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, as well as the governments and non-governmental organizations. The company has collaboration agreements with Novavax Inc.; and Johnson & Johnson. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.