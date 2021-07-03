DAD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $230,787.00 (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, DAD has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAD has a total market capitalization of $50.45 million and $230,787.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAD Coin Profile

DAD (DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

