Dai (DAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.42 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Dai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Dai has a market cap of $5.42 billion and $277.92 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dai Profile

Dai (DAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,420,362,426 coins and its circulating supply is 5,420,361,937 coins. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

