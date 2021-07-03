Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $373.28

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 373.28 ($4.88) and traded as low as GBX 336.06 ($4.39). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 338 ($4.42), with a volume of 491 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 373.28. The company has a market capitalization of £753.28 million and a PE ratio of -7.72.

About Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

