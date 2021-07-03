Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Several research firms recently commented on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th.

DAN stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dana has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dana will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 400.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dana by 916.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

