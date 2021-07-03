Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €60.07 ($70.67).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BN. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of EPA BN opened at €60.21 ($70.84) on Friday. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €58.66.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

