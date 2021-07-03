DAO Maker (DAO) Price Down 5.8% This Week

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $2.01 or 0.00005804 BTC on exchanges. DAO Maker has a market cap of $73.52 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00044354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00137536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.42 or 0.00169055 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,484.71 or 0.99789217 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002922 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,216,726 coins and its circulating supply is 36,656,746 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.