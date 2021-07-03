DAOBet (BET) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 38% against the US dollar. DAOBet has a market cap of $522,244.86 and $876.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,451.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.27 or 0.01446302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.00418203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00083736 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003982 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

