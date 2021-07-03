Dash (DASH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $499.18 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, Dash has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $134.14 or 0.00389313 BTC on exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and $499.18 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002954 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00015306 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.45 or 0.01240574 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,214,349 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

