Databroker Hits One Day Volume of $324.00 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Databroker coin can now be bought for $0.0448 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Databroker has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Databroker has a total market cap of $3.55 million and $324.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00052640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.03 or 0.00729005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.54 or 0.07559676 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.