Datamine Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $618,540.23 and $19,428.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.03 or 0.00231259 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000234 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001683 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.43 or 0.00755407 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Datamine Profile

DAM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,750,949 coins. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

